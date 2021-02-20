Editor:
I am writing to encourage you to vote in the local election. We have all seen how deeply city and county politics affect every aspect of our little local lives and I encourage you to make your voices and opinions heard through your vote. I also want to lend my support to Torre for mayor. Given the reputation and actions of his opponent, I don’t think he needs this ... but I do want to say from my personal experience of knowing Torre for 18 years he is a phenomenal man and balanced politician. I have never met someone so willing to listen. His first instinct is often how he can help and make situations better for all involved. He is fair and kind and I find that he puts his ego aside for the greater good. He deserves a second term.
Paris Seekatz
Aspen