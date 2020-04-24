With Snowmass Village in shutdown mode there’s not a lot on the surface to write about other than a few more stir-crazy stories. However, I’ve been digging around a few local rabbit holes and I’ve uncovered several tidbits I’d like to share with you this week.
First, an observation not based on any scientific data but word of mouth reports that there are a lot more part-time residents in town than normally would be here without the lifts running.
Some are from New York City and its neighboring towns as well as Detroit, Chicago and other virus hotspots around the country. It’s understandable why they’ve chosen to hunker down in their mountain homes far from the dense shutdown population centers they live in most of the year. There are still lots of natural recreational opportunities available in the valley as long as you adhere to safe social distancing protocols.
Although not in accord with Pitkin County recommendations, part-time residents and their guests are still arriving on a daily basis. Many unfortunately are not quarantining themselves for the required 14 days upon arrival. I’ll cut them some slack for wanting to be in a safer place, but as a tradeoff they need to be extra cautious to protect those who live here full-time and those who have been following the rules.
Another observation is that the town staff and members of the town council are still making a lot of decisions affecting our lives and spending lots of our money — the only difference being they don’t have as many of us as usual looking over their shoulders.
As I’ve commented on in prior columns, plans for a very expensive and monstrous new bus depot are moving forward despite there being no compelling reason to build it other than the town manager and his transportation director are salivating at the thought of finally pushing this controversial development through to fruition. Even though many of their constituents are not aligned on moving forward with this project, the council members appear reluctant, as always, to dash the hopes and dreams of their staff.
Speaking of dreams, the plans for the redevelopment of Snowmass Center are rapidly closing in on finalization even though members of the council still have several unresolved issues concerning the project.
I must admit that once Jordan Sarick, head of the company that owns the property, took center stage in the review and approval process, good and productive changes came forward. That having been said, there are still several significant unresolved issues regarding parking and safe and efficient transportation flow in and around the center as well as connectivity to the rest of the village. There are also unresolved issues regarding the developer’s obligation to provide community benefits in exchange for the significant land use variances he’s requesting.
Notwithstanding these open issues, Town Manager Clint Kinney is pushing the council to begin reviewing his draft of an approval ordinance.
Several members of the community with professional planning and architectural credentials have submitted detailed comments and creative suggestions concerning the developer’s plans but those comments have not gotten the attention they deserve. Any rush to approval I fear will end up shortchanging the community.
And finally, we turn our attention to Jazz Aspen Snowmass. In order to generate much bigger bucks the nonprofit JAS wants to move its Labor Day music festival from the constrained Snowmass Town Park to the more expansive base at Buttermilk, but Aspen Skiing Co., which owns Buttermilk, won’t negotiate with him without Snowmass’ blessing.
It appears that the town manager and Mayor Markey Butler, who just happens to also be an ex-officio member of the JAS board, are championing JAS CEO Jim Horowitz’s request. All but one of her colleagues reluctantly went along with her. Councilman Tom Goode doesn’t want the village treated as a second-class town and wasn’t swayed by Horowitz’s story or the town manager and mayor’s tactics.
At the end of the day, with the movement of the festival to Buttermilk, the town will still end up with all the lodging business it traditionally derives from hosting this event, but with a lot less interruption to the town’s smooth and efficient summer operations.
For his part, Horowitz still wants the town to contribute $150,000 to sponsor the festival even if it moves to Buttermilk. I doubt even the mayor could pull that one off.
Although we must continue to maintain our distance, we still need to keep a close look over their shoulders.