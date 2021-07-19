Editor:
The article in the Aspen Daily News on July 15 (“Sticker shock: hospitality worker inspired by massive influx of Aspen visitors”) about Jonathan Tinker’s stupid bumper stickers deserves my reply. To make and display a bumper sticker that tells our out-of-state visitors to go back to where they came from is the mark of a small man. People from Texas, New York, Florida, even California are our tourists. The Front Range 20- and 30-somethings that roar through town and leave their garbage all over are the ones that ought to stay home. They clog our trails and overrun our forests and create traffic jams.
The real Aspen problem is the 20- or 30-somethings that just got here 10 years ago and now think we should close the door. Mr. Tinker, how did you want to leave town? On a bus, a horse, a bike, a skate board, a taxi, or on your feet? Don’t let the door slap you in the butt on the way out.
James A. Wingers
Aspen