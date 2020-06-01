Editor:
Since Pitkin County first began supplying COVID-19 info I have looked for the key data point which really tells us the most about the level of risk — how long it has been since the last confirmed case. That information has finally appeared in the new “dashboard” (graphs may not show up in all browsers) supplied by the county: https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/covid-19-stats/
The last “Confirmed Cases by Reported Onset Date” was April 10. Count 14 days forward and we can allow ourselves a high degree of confidence that there has been no coronavirus in Pitkin County since April 24.
Any new coronavirus would have to come from outside, but that was addressed with the requirement that all new arrivals quarantine themselves for 14 days. I have not spoken to a single person who believes that pledge was honored by anyone, and there was no way to reconcile that rule with a desire to restore our local economy. That approach has been replaced by a mask protocol so stringent that complete compliance is nearly impossible.
As part of the hope for economic recovery, local leaders have expressed their desire that Aspen be seen by the outside world as the safest and most protected area for visitors.
Highest quality masks are no longer reserved for health care workers and researching the best available is a good use of government resources. We should start by acquiring about 50,000 of them, with one going to each airport arrival, and stocks on hand at every overnight accommodation. Sensible use should be the new pledge we ask of visitors.
Local residents who feel the need for continuing protection could access the same supply of masks, thereby relieving everyone else from the responsibility of self-containing their non-existent threat. After all, we belong to a population of people who have not had a new COVID-19 case in (X) weeks. Maybe updating that (X) every week would be good for marketing?
Jeffrey Evans
Basalt