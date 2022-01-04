Editor:
What is happening? It feels overwhelming right now and you might think, “Where do I even start?” or “Why even bother trying to make a difference?” when so many things feel completely bonkers. There aren’t enough meditation apps in the world to help us all take a collective breath.
So, here’s another idea: Do something for someone else. Anything. You won’t believe how good it makes you feel. Our brains release endorphins when we help others. It’s called a “helper’s high.” It could be something small. I have a friend who always brings a coffee to her stylist when she gets a haircut. Hold the door open for someone. Smile at someone on the bus. Bag your own groceries. Anything — just to start.
Then, think bigger. Offer to walk your neighbor’s dog. Or work a shift at the local food bank. And then, think about how just a little of your time each week could truly make a lasting impact. I get that happiness kick every week when I spend time with my Little Buddy. She and I meet for a walk, a slice, or an adventure. No big deal. We talk about life. And I have the support of my case manager at the Buddy Program, no matter what.
I’ll leave you with this thought: There are more than 30 kids waiting for a Big Buddy in this valley. Take a hint from Muhammed Ali himself: Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.
Laura Seay
Aspen