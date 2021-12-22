Dear Aspen Community:
The Kids First Program and the Kids First Advisory Board are dedicated to addressing the ongoing child care needs of our community’s families. We do this by utilizing our .45% sales tax, of which a percentage is dedicated to Kids First, our early childhood resource center. Kids First has been supporting quality, affordable child care choices in Aspen and Pitkin County for more than 30 years. We are dedicated to contributing to a community that prospers, families and children that thrive and child care that succeeds.
The Kids First Advisory Board approves grants, advises on policy, makes recommendations for Kids First to send to the city council, acts as advisors to the Kids First staff and generally serves to represent the voice of all parents with children in need of child care or currently being served in child care programs.
Last summer the Kids First Advisory Board made a conscious decision to change the lease terms of the Yellow Brick starting in September 2023 to better serve the community’s child care needs. The new terms stipulate that all child care operators leasing space in the city-owned Yellow Brick Building must offer year-round child care, open five days a week. Because there is such a high demand for child care that supports working families, the Kids First Advisory Board believes that offering services each day of the work week best meets the needs of parents and caregivers. We provided notice of the change to all providers leasing space in the Yellow Brick two years in advance so they would have sufficient time to determine how best to meet the requirement to provide child care five days a week.
In addition, the board felt that programs receiving taxpayer funds in the form of subsidized rent ($11 per square foot per year), city of Aspen COVID-19 relief funding and nurse visits while also benefiting from families enrolled in their programs who are receiving financial aid from public funds should operate five days a week. All the child care providers who operate in the Yellow Brick have received these financial benefits, including the nonprofit child care providers and the two for-profit providers.
As stewards of public funds, we must maximize the Yellow Brick to its full operating capacity before we build new facilities for child care. The difference between operating four days versus five days a week amounts to serving families approximately 180 days versus 240 days per year or having five of the 20 classrooms empty one day a week. Right now, at least one program operating five days a week has a waitlist of 160 families. The intent of the new lease terms, which go into effect in September 2023, is to better meet this demand.
We are saddened by the decision of the for-profit businesses, Playgroup Aspen and Aspen Mountain Tots, to discontinue their child care offerings in Aspen. While the lease will not change until 2023, Playgroup Aspen decided to close their doors at the end of the school year and Aspen Mountain Tots has announced they may close in 2023 unless they are able to find new accommodations. These programs have served the community well and we sincerely hope they can continue their services at another location or will consider offering programming five days per week. While we don’t ever wish child care operators to leave the Yellow Brick, it was important to the Kids First Advisory Board that this city asset is fully available during the work week to support all working families.
While we would prefer that Playgroup Aspen and Aspen Mountain Tots work with us to find a way to continue their services five days a week, we understand they do not desire to pursue that option at this time. Kids First is committed to immediately begin the search for a new operator who can take over the five classrooms that will no longer be operated by Playground Aspen and Aspen Mountain Tots. While these longtime partners are beloved by many in our community, including members of our board, having five classrooms empty one day a week is not in the best interest of our families or our community. Offering five-day-per-week care for children will result in more spaces for our community’s children.
Anyone in need of child care services can reach out to Kids First any time for support and information on other child care programs that meet your needs, as well as financial aid information. Kids First continues to support all the child care providers in the Yellow Brick Building by offering them reduced lease rates and subsidized expenses while also being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.
The Kids First Advisory Board
Stefan Reveal, co-chair
Sue Way, co-chair
Chad Schmit, board member
Beth Cashdan, board member
Rebecca Paschal, board member
Michaela Idhammer-Ketpura, board member
Jessica Garrow, board member