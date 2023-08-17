Editor:
I was up at the Aspen Yacht Club at Ruedi Reservoir today for a lovely kayak paddle on yet another perfect Aspen summer early morning. The wind was wild so all the loud motorboats had gone in for the day and I was alone. As I was paddling back into the cove, I realized I was missing seeing the old white city of Aspen van having arrived at the yacht club and the lively laughter and banter of the dozen lucky kids enrolled in the city’s sailing program.
My late husband, Don Sheeley, loved to sail and wanted to pass on the fun and discipline to kids here in Aspen. In 1970, with generous funding from the Aspen Thrift Shop ladies for Sunfish boats and safety gear, an incredible program was born and did not end when he passed away unexpectedly in 2017.
Donnie ran this popular program for 46 years with a perfect safety record. Three others continued running the program until COVID, when everything changed. Sadly, there is no longer a city of Aspen sailing program. It made me think of the hundreds of local and visiting kids who not only learned to sail, but went on to skipper boats around the world. Here's to Donnie and what he dreamed of and made possible.
Jill Sheeley
Aspen