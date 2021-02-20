Editor:
Please join me in voting for Kimbo Brown-Schirato to join our Aspen City Council. I first met Kimbo while I served on city council, as she was helping the city in the formation of our NextGen Advisory Commission. She impressed then, and impresses now, with her never-failing spirit of helping and serving others. Flatly and plainly stated, she is all about others, not about herself. I like that in a councilperson, and I believe others do as well.
No smoke and mirrors, no false promises, just a consistent and honest “get-it-done” approach. Kimbo will help to get good things done for our community.
Please vote in this upcoming election, and let’s get Kimbo on council.
Dwayne Romero
Aspen