Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely this afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.