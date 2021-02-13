Editor:
Kimbo has my vote for city council. As a fellow small-business owner in Aspen and having worked with Kimbo on Aspen's Next Gen Commission for four years, I know she has what it takes to be a great elected representative and leader for our community. Kimbo is a great woman. She is approachable and considerate, financially savvy, hard working and passionate. She cares deeply for our town and community and has a keen eye for what is working today as well as what changes we all should consider to steer our town into the future. Vote for Kimbo!
Duncan Clauss
Aspen