Editor:
Living in Aspen as part of a three-generation family (seven months to 70 years) that has founded three local businesses, I endorse Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council. Kimbo is what has been missing on council — someone who bridges professional/financial expertise and business ownership with a demonstrated commitment to innovative solutions to our social and economic challenges. Kimbo is part of an under-represented demographic — a working mom of a young daughter, living in Aspen’s affordable housing with her husband, and a successful small business owner.
Like many of us, Kimbo came here from elsewhere. For 15 years, she has been making Aspen work better for families, for the next generation, and for employees. She is naturally inclusive — she welcomes diverse points of view, different generations, and wealth levels into the conversation to find common ground. She has personally benefited from Aspen affordable housing (after suffering the valley commute), and is proof that affordable housing can enrich our community and make our businesses more successful. She has given back with thousands of hours on NextGen (which she co-founded), P&Z, Springboard, Room to Read, Aspen Community Foundation and others.
She will represent us fiercely and effectively, and also advocate for the bigger picture, managing our unique ecosystem of locals and visitors, tax revenues and social services funding, and generations who can be united to keep this place fabulous for our children’s children.
Kimbo will listen, and then she will lead. In doing so, she will ensure things get done that benefit us all.
Candice Carpenter Olson
Aspen