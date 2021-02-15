Editor:
I’m happily writing to ask for your consideration of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council in the upcoming election. Through Kimbo’s time on planning and zoning and NextGen, Kimbo has shown she is a thoughtful leader that will carefully seek all opinions before making a decision that best benefits our community. I believe she will apply those same principles to our largest community asset, housing.
Forty years ago, our forward-thinking predecessors implemented a world-class housing authority and it’s our responsibility to continue that vision. Because of my community involvement, Kimbo recently reached out to discuss housing and I was impressed with the thoughtfulness and creativity she showed. There are many challenging issues on the horizon for housing in our valley; expiring deed restrictions, aging properties, and extremely high demand for new units, just to name a few. Absent an unlimited funding source, creative solutions are the best path forward, and Kimbo excels in this area.
Kimbo’s thoughtful approach at the council table will benefit housing in our community and I hope you’ll consider Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council.
Carson Schmitz
Snowmass Village