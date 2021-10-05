Editor:
Recently after having successful surgery at the Aspen Valley Hospital I spent two nights there. To my delight I was housed in a room with a direct view of Shadow Mountain which reminded me that as an Aspen city councilman I had approached then county commissioner Joe Edwards in order to dissuade him from moving the hospital from its then location on Gibson Avenue to a new location on Castle Creek Road. I wanted the hospital to remain “in town.” Joe explained to me that the hospital board had convinced the commissioners that in the future the hospital was going to need a much larger site in order to accommodate needed expansion. Accordingly, as a councilman, I then reluctantly agreed to the new location on Castle Creek Road.
My recent stay there made me appreciate the wisdom of the county commissioners in listening to the hospital board. And having recently experienced two postoperative stays in the University of Colorado hospitals in Aurora, I was pleasantly surprised by the level of care I received at the Aspen Valley Hospital. My surgery was successful, the nursing care was unparalleled and the food was delicious.
In addition, let me add that prior to and subsequent to my operation I traveled with my walker and my wound-vac to and from Aspen Valley Hospital from Carbondale entirely on RFTA buses. One of my finest accomplishments as a city councilman I consider to have been the establishment of Aspen’s first bus system.
James Breasted
Carbondale