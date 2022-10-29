Editor:
On Aug. 9 I hit a rock coming down from the Maroon Bells in front of T-Lazy 7 Ranch, got turned sideways and hit the second speed dip sideways. It threw me to the ground, and I broke many bones in my shoulder, 10 ribs and collapsed a lung.
I want to thank all those who stopped to scrape me off the ground and the ambulance drivers who made me feel at ease on the way to the hospital. I want to thank Dr. Frazier, Dr. Roseberry and Dr. Brew who reinflated my lung and sucked the fluid out between my lung and my rib cage.
I also want to thank Dr. Ruzbarsky who recently plated my shoulder blade and collar bone. This recent procedure is making me heal faster. I mostly want to thank all the nurses in the ICU and PCU who doted on me during this whole ordeal, you know who you are! They made me feel like I was more than just a number. Their care was exemplary and they never let my discomfort ruin their attitude or ministrations toward me. I can not say a bad word about the care I received at AVH. Everyone went above and beyond the call of duty with the level of care and attitude I received. To anyone who witnessed this accident or helped me off the ground please contact Scott at aspent-shirts@msn.com. Thank you, AVH, for keeping me alive. In the jungle I would be dead.
Scott Miller
Aspen