Editor:
I'm writing to express my gratitude to the Pitkin County commissioners for their support in expanding the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area near Ashcroft. The Ashcroft addition will add approximately 1,000 acres that were withheld from the original wilderness area designation in 1964 and subsequent expansion in 1980.
My first years in the valley were spent working at the Ashcroft ghost town and caretaking the Toklat Lodge. I spent countless hours on this land and it has all the characteristics of wilderness. The land is natural, ecologically diverse and intact; it provides opportunity for solitude and has unique features worth protecting.
Thank you, Pitkin County commissioners, for valuing public land, conservation and wildlife. I hope U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will reintroduce the GORP Act soon with the Ashcroft addition included.
Howie Kuhn
Carbondale