Editor:
On Sept. 7, the Garfield County Library Board of Trustees held their monthly board meeting in Carbondale to discuss a possible library book ban. Articles in the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Aspen Daily News and The Sopris Sun described what occurred: aggressive and confronting behavior of a group of folks who had not read the books but were incensed with the graphics demanded the trustees and library’s executive director place adult books in a guarded area of the library, or lock them away, rather than shelve them in the adults-only section.
The group’s bullying tactics left no room for comment by those who had read the books and are perfectly capable of being the moral compass for ourselves and our children. It is not a librarian’s job to be a child care supervisor.
I was 5 when my father first took me to a small public library. I remember cherishing the freedom of reading anything. My parents gave me a thirst for knowledge. By the time I was 12, I was allowed to take the subway to the New York City Public Library and spend the day browsing and reading.
I am writing to support our library staff, the board of trustees and Jamie La Rue, executive director of the county’s libraries. I am grateful that they follow a code of ethics, committing to upholding the principles of intellectual freedom and resisting all efforts to censor library resources.
Niki Delson
Carbondale