Editor:
As we held our end-of-year celebration, Aspen Middle School staff were privileged to meet and acknowledge Mr. Tom Moore.
There was no trumpeting, or parading. And yet as we work in our school district we are situated on the most stunning piece of land imaginable, donated by the Moore family. From different aspects of our buildings and playing fields, we see Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and many mountains beyond.
The foresight and generosity of some of our local families have created a town to live in that is coveted, a utopia that many more people chose to call home after the reality check of COVID-19. To donate land for the benefit of the children of Aspen takes not just a generous spirit but incredible vision and selflessness, with the understanding that there will be many people in the future who may not appreciate this gesture.
As Aspen evolves and goes through inevitable change, we must acknowledge those who had these visions for our town. Their ideas are the heartbeat; their generosity the soul of our community. While we come from far and wide, with our own reasons to be here, let’s all pause and remember.
Thank you to the Moore family. Your contribution to Aspen is legendary.
And if you haven’t yet, take a stroll around the Aspen School District campus and take in the view!
Andrea Williamson
School counselor
Aspen Middle School