Editor:
I am writing in support of Kathryn Kuhlenberg for RFSD School Board. Kadi is a mother of three young children and a local preschool owner and teacher. She also holds undergraduate degrees in education policy, child psychology and a law degree with specialties in education policy and civil rights. Kadi worked her way through her undergraduate degrees and law degree (each summer) at the preschool she now owns/directs and teaches at (Playgroup Aspen). She continues to be a gift to many. Kadi is ready to serve more — her passion, education, experience and dedication will indeed be a wonderful addition, representation and voice for the RFSD School Community. Please vote to elect Kathryn Kuhlenberg to the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.
Mary Elizabeth Wolfer
Basalt