Editor:
I am writing in response to the assault of the RFTA driver in Aspen last week as reported in The Aspen Times on Oct. 5. I have seen no community, RFTA or government response to this incident. This was a hate crime, directed at a person due to their race and sexual orientation. We should be outraged by this disgraceful occurrence. It was bad enough as is, but this is how people end up dead. This community and our leaders need to speak up. Supposedly hatred and racism will not be tolerated in our community, but this lack of response is a response.
Daniel Benavent
Carbondale