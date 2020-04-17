Editor:
Kudos to Jon Peacock and Gabe Muething for insisting on doing their own independent verification of the accuracy of their tests. Sadly, there appears to be little hope that their tests are worth the boxes they were shipped in. So far, similar attempts to verify the 92% accuracy rates the manufacturers claim have been in vain. Results are closer to 50-60% accurate.
Scott Becker, the CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories has called many of the tests “crappy.” His association represents 125 state, county and municipal public health labs in the United States. Becker said his labs wouldn’t use the tests that are on the market because he’s concerned about inaccurate results that might mean people mistakenly believe they’re immune to coronavirus and can return to work or stop social distancing.
As of today, the only FDA approved test, from a manufacturer called Cellex, requires blood be collected through a vein, and only performed in a certified lab. The tests in possession at AVH are not FDA approved, were manufactured by the Chinese biotech behemoth Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech. The tests are being distributed in the U.S. by Englewood, Colorado-based, AYTU Bioscience.
Vince Lahey
Aspen