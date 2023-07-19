Editor:
Hey, Aspen folks, this Saturday, July 22, the Aspen men’s lacrosse team battles the men’s team from Vail. This is the seventh year of this rivalry, and we hope to take the cup home again this Saturday. We play at the lower Moore grass field next to the high school. Game time is 11 a.m., venue is pet-friendly, family fun and free! Come support the Aspen men as we prove which ski town has the best lacrosse team in the land! Please email us with any questions or concerns at aspenmenslacrosseclub@gmail.com.
Thank you to our sponsor, Woody Creek Distillers, for being an amazing local business that supports locals. If you haven't been to their location in Willits, you are missing out! We also want to thank Mi Chola for being our Aspen watering hole, we love to hoist the trophy in a locally-owned business. Support local lacrosse and local business.
Aidan Wynn
Aspen