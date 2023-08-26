Editor:
Every reader of the Aspen Daily News has no doubt listened as aircraft personnel instruct them to become familiar with the location of the closest exits. Most flyers do not know, though, that regulations require that the number of exits on a plane be determined by the number of passengers that can be carried. A plane with more seats requires more exits.
No such rules apply to cities or towns. Thus, a rapidly spreading fire can kill those attempting to flee if the exit is too small. At least 114 people died on Maui this month because the exit was too small.
The exit from Aspen is the size of the exit from Lahaina. A fast-moving fire, fanned by the types of winds that occurred in the Marshall Fire in Boulder could trap hundreds, if not thousands. Technology will do little good given the speed of today’s blazes. Aid from the air would be out of the question with high winds.
Aspen is exposed. A wider bridge is the obvious long-term solution. Until it is constructed, the city should adopt regulations to shut all economic activity in the town on days when the danger of a serious fire is high. Entry should be denied to all but essential workers.
The rows of burnt-out vehicles in Lahaina should be a warning. Some in Maui escaped by jumping into the Pacific. Those trapped on Main Street will not have the choice.
Philip Verleger
Denver