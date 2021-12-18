Editor:
Aspen City Council has taken away owners’ property rights in the “free” market in a coup that lasted five days, despite being completely incapable of fixing a real problem (traffic in and out of the entrance to Aspen) in over 35 years. Council members have shown that they are a disgrace to our community in doing this and shame on them.
Make no mistake. This is a government taking of free-market rights. Most, if not all, council members live in APCHA affordable housing, which is subsidized by the very people to whom council are now denying their property rights. If council members had purchased in the free market and were using short-term rental income to pay the HOA fees and property taxes to get by, do you think they would have enacted this so-called emergency ordinance? I very much doubt it. I define this as a coup, as there was no opportunity for public input in the five-day “process” (which also included a weekend) due to council defining this as an emergency! What emergency? If council thinks people will just rent to local workers instead of short-term rentals, they must be even more out of touch with reality than I would have previously thought.
To critics: Yes, I am a real estate agent. I believe very strongly in property rights. I was grateful when I moved here to be able to purchase in APCHA and use that as a stepping stone to get into the free-market downvalley while raising my child as a single mom and renting rooms to other locals to help keep a roof over my and my daughter’s head. I did not see APCHA housing as my forever solution as many of our council members and commissioners do. If that is your choice to stay in APCHA housing forever, then fine.
Yes, I am an immigrant. I moved here believing in the American spirit. What did your ancestors fight the British for if not property rights? Do you think it is OK for your city council to take these rights away? And now Pitkin County commissioners are jumping on the council bandwagon and intend to extend this to the entire county.
Oh where is Hunter Thompson now? “We cannot expect people to have respect for law and order until we teach respect to those we have entrusted to enforce those laws.” Or make those laws? Where is your respect for your free-market constituents, city council?
If you are as upset as I am about this, please let council members and commissioners know! Shame on them.
Bronwyn Anglin
Basalt