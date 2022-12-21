Editor:
To all voters — especially any who have viewed the city of Aspen’s “presentation” about the proposed “preferred alternative” — be aware it is highly inaccurate. For instance, the city’s rendering conveniently airbrushes adjacent neighborhoods out of the picture, eliminating over 40 residences as well as a substantial number of parking spaces. This is not educational, it’s propaganda.
Consider just traffic. Unsaid in the presentation is that the Colorado Department of Transportation and the city’s engineer have acknowledged that this is not going to improve the traffic problem. It will actually make matters worse because all traffic, including Cemetery Lane, will funnel to the intersection at 7th and Main streets where a new traffic light and presumably bus stops and pedestrian crossings will be placed. The afternoon rush-hour backup will extend deeper into the core of town. It will exacerbate traffic in all contiguous areas as vehicles will still seek to escape the bottleneck.
In the last Entrance to Aspen vote (2002), both city and county favored the S-curves and rejected the preferred alternative (likewise, the Dec. 19, 2022, Aspen Times survey). The city totally ignores this history. The shocking lack of transparency, suppression of many facts and selectivity of communication raise the question as to why this is being pushed at this time by the city.
Anyone who lives anywhere in Aspen or commutes should approach the presentation with great skepticism. The city would do better to withdraw the proposal and concentrate on plans to rebuild the Castle Creek Bridge and make improvements to traffic flow that are not destructive and invasive.
If the city still insists on putting its proposed five-lane highway to a vote, it should be roundly rejected for no other reason (which the city refuses to address) than that it represents the last nail in the coffin of Aspen’s unique small-town character.
Martha Aarons
Aspen