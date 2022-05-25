Editor:
My Little Buddy, and best friend Ximena, has been an Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico dancer for more than a decade. For years my family and I went to see her dancing every May during the Folklorico recital. Unfortunately, she was not able to perform in her last recital performance as a senior in 2021 due to COVID.
My daughter Alaia has seen Ximena dancing Mexican Folklorico since she was a year old. Now that she is 5, she is able to participate and be part of this amazing program, following in the steps of Ximena, her role model and inspiration. Last Sunday, Ximena was, for the first time, a spectator watching her younger brother Joel and my daughter Alaia in her first Folklorico recital.
I feel so proud, and I am so thankful to so many. Thank you to the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet that my daughter will grow in a diverse community where we value, learn and celebrate other cultures and folklore. What a show last Sunday! Bravo!
Thank you, Ximena, for all these years of unconditional friendship. I am so grateful you are part of our lives and a Latina role model to my daughter.
Thank you, Buddy Program, for putting Ximena in my life, for giving me the opportunity to get to know her and see this beautiful and talented young woman grow, excel and succeed throughout all these years. This experience had an immensely positive impact.
Ainhoa Bujan
Carbondale