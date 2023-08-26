Editor:
Re: this weekend’s Raizado Festival.
What is a Latinx? Does “X” mark the spot? What’s the deal?
I’m not a fluent Spanish speaker but I did have two years of Spanish in high school. Of course, that was more than 50 years ago. When did they invent the new word?
Are “Latino” and “Latina” now gender fluid? Must be. I wonder who complained to the group that coins new Spanish-language words? Was the new word generated in a Spanish-language country or did it come from someone in the U.S.?
Is the word “Latinx” being used in the Aspen schools? It must be confusing for Spanish-language students. Do most Hispanic people approve of “Latinx?” That’s doubtful.
What’s the deal? Maybe the Latinx House people will hold a discussion on the use of the word “Latinx?” As the classic TV character Ricky Ricardo used to say on “I Love Lucy,” “Someone has some ’splainin’ to do.”
Lynn “Jake” Burton
Glenwood Springs