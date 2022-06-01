Editor:
It’s good to read that Aspen is kicking in $1 million for the acquisition of 274 acres for open space. The earth is my pillow. Lay me down in peace. I prefer to be buried with a natural Buddhist, pagan, hippie ritual without cremation, casket, yadda, yadda, yadda. We need a new green cemetery.
The city of Aspen and Pitkin County control more than enough parcels of land to choose from — Deer Hill (I want my gravesite to have a view), the Marolt Open Space parcel, even the old Ute Cemetery could be used.
Politicians and government people make it so that you need to research and codify a few rules or regulations. The size of the tombstone needs to be limited and the height above ground that it can protrude needs to be defined. It should be horizontal and visible only if you are right there and looking at it. It should not be polished white marble. The city’s parks department does a great job with those sandblasted relief letters painted black on those magnificent natural rock signs they design.
I am planning for my estate to pay the city to transport my dead body to Deer Hill from the local morgue to be buried (they need to dig my grave). My siblings and friends don’t have to be there; one of the four parks department rangers who dug my grave can film and put a video clip on YouTube.
Peace out. We all need to be the best we can be, meaning that obscene conspicuous consumption is so last century.
Tom Mooney
Aspen