Editor:
We are facing a humanitarian crisis. A crisis that needs leadership. Sadly that leadership is lacking in many countries. But local leadership can still make an impact. Only three things matter now: health, homes and food. The most needy must be helped. Governments have to protect those people by legislating against repossessions and evictions and introducing a failsafe food rationing scheme like the UK did in WWII. If fear of these three vital components is reduced and/or removed then social stability will remain and form the basis for recovery. Communities need to come together like never before; families need to support each other like never before and friends need to support each other like never before. The silver lining to this worldwide tragedy will be the re-engagement of these profoundly important basics.
Nick Heath
Aspen