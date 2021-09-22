Leadership can be thought of as the act of creating the opportunity for beneficial change. But leadership is hard, and it’s getting harder, and less attractive as a career choice all the time. So, when I tuned into the Aspen City Council work session Sept. 13 to take in their discussion about the entrance to Aspen and how it might be improved, my expectations were low. I didn’t expect, and didn’t get, any hopeful information about how the city might move forward with some beneficial change for those regularly using the city’s entrance — whose work helps make the Aspen experience possible for visitors and locals alike.
Instead, apart from Ward Hauenstein’s advocacy for what feels like mass transit’s shiny new thing, a driverless light-rail train on wheels (no rails required) referred to as a “trackless tram,” what I got could have easily been a rerun of a city council meeting from my long-ago days as Aspen’s finance director between 2002 and 2007.
As they did back then, this meeting started with long-serving Aspen Transportation Director John Krueger reminding everyone of the entrance’s now half-century history of controversy over how it should be improved. He reminded everyone of the 1998 “record of decision” and its “preferred alternative,” which established the ground rules improving the entrance, and which together have become a kind of holy book — to which everyone grants deference but which no one seems to completely understand. The only thing missing were the ancient papyrus scrolls, for which PowerPoint slides provided a modern substitute.
These meetings all follow a general pattern. Once Krueger sets the ground rules, the conversation begins. The city council, like an orbiting flock of seagulls that intermittently engages this complex and politically charged transportation policy matter, with which their flight pattern intersects, starts asking for data and information, seeking a solution that never has, and apparently never will, come.
Is there an update on opportunities for parking at Buttermilk for an intermodal transfer location? Umm … no.
How does the planned airport expansion impact the options for the entrance? Unclear.
Is it technically feasible to put a third lane on Castle Creek bridge as a near-term solution to add capacity? It’s hard to tell, but probably not.
The discussion then descends into a wonky exchange of minutia rather than a robust engagement on the millions of lost hours and billions of lost dollars of productivity suffered by both Aspen residents and down-valley commuters. Tons of CO2 spew into the atmosphere just outside the hallowed grounds of the world’s most virtuous municipal signaler of environmental stewardship. Vehicles wait their turn for the sacred opportunity to transit the aging Castle Creek bridge, where capacity is halved from four lanes to two, navigate the S-curves and emerge back on that four-lane boulevard also known as Main Street, all with the understanding that in about eight hours, they’ll get to do it all over again in reverse.
Missing from this particular meeting’s discussion: the impending impact of the city’s affordable housing development plans at the BMC lumberyard. Those 300-plus units will house workers, the majority of whom will almost certainly cross the Castle Creek bridge into town for work. Is there a traffic study that estimates the impact on the already excruciating wait times suffered by everyone who has to use the entrance once that project is complete?
As the council’s seagull-like flight path arcs towards the next major policy issue, council technocrat Rachel Richards asks all the right questions. Is it possible to get updated numbers on the private vehicle/mass transit mode split? How about providing actual vehicle counts on Powerplant Road so that all traffic in and out of town is counted? What are the chances of an updated trip origination/destination study to understand the changing commuter travel patterns? If you wonder why all this information wasn’t available before the meeting, you’re not alone.
As a recovering government bureaucrat, I recognize a metaphorically high-centered transportation policy problem, its wheels spinning in traction-less futility because everyone has chosen to ignore the obvious rationality that, if the entrance across the Castle Creek bridge section of Highway 82 carried the same four-lane capacity as the sections of highway to its immediate east and west, the problem would be solved.
But, Paul, you say, the additional capacity would be immediately absorbed by the demand it would induce for more cars. More cars from where exactly? Induced demand is experienced in multi-corridor traffic systems, where an improvement to one highway induces drivers to rationally change their habits and drive a different way to work to save time. There is no alternative corridor from which to induce traffic to Highway 82 to save time commuting to and from Aspen. It is a single corridor system.
It’s unfortunate, but unless something changes to alter this politically driven blind spot, there will be no opportunity for beneficial change to Aspen’s entrance. And in that case, until Castle Creek bridge — like its predecessor the Maroon Creek bridge — reaches a point where it can no longer be safely maintained and a replacement bridge becomes compulsory for safety reasons, suggesting the use of shiny new things like trackless trams, and asking questions that never seem to be completely answered, will remain the order of the day for council work sessions on Aspen’s entrance.
Such change requires leadership, which as I noted at the top of this column, is obviously hard, and in such cases as this, obviously absent.