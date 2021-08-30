Editor:
On the necessity of visual articulation regarding the language-learning foundation for young children: if it is so fundamental to speech, why can blind or visually impaired individuals speak eloquently without issue?
Most speech therapists and hearing specialists use face shields so as to protect their patients. Having teachers wear face shields (while distanced) instead of masks would be a productive solution to parents’ concerns about their children’s development. This would be safer than removing the mask mandate, which would unnecessarily place children at risk. Social cues and emotional intelligence should start in the home and be further developed through safe social interaction, rather than unrealistically expecting teachers to fill this role.
Social equity, mental stability, emotional stability and bullying prevention are further promoted by ensuring that all students have the same requirements. That being said, data shows that keeping kids in school is more important for emotional development than isolated remote learning in quarantine, not to mention the benefit it serves our community to have parents at work. As a community, we need to prioritize keeping schools open and safe. The concern that teachers would be focused on policing the mask use of young children could be greatly reduced if proper mask wearing were taught at home by parents who could explain the necessity of this most basic preventative measure. Masks are simple accessories that would ensure the health of our entire community, our children’s’ classmates, and most of all — the health and well-being of our own children.
Lauren Lacy
Aspen