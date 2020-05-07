Editor:
Regarding Skippy Mesirow: Your tools are not others’ tools. If telling an app what you eat and drink, your heartbeat, your sleep, your exercise and you share “every part of your life with the citizens of Aspen online” then great (“Mandatory digital contact tracing idea by Aspen councilman raises civil liberties questions,” Aspen Times, May 4).
Keep your tools to yourself! Many don’t want your tools. They have their own tools.
You may also want to consider keeping some of your tools and opinions to yourself, such as your Christmas Holiday rant about “the wrong people” in town. Some tools are better left in the shed.
John Norman
Carbondale