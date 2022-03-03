Editor:
Preparing for an interior painting project or cooking dinner has lots of steps — add in cleaning up, putting away … and the actual painting or cooking part is just a fraction of the whole deal. Good roommates clean up their messes.
Same goes for extracting oil or mining coal, but these big-time grifters are leaving behind billions and billions of dollars of liabilities for clean up. If you control your corporate body you can cut off just a little bit (bankruptcy or whatever) and increase your bottom-line net profit at somebody else’s expense.
Guess who pays? Yeah, the federal and/or state government has to do it and you pay for it. Or it just doesn’t get done, wells will keep on leaking the worst of the greenhouse gases (methane), and they don’t care because that last dollar of profit is just so damn important. The executives making these decisions fly free in their private corporate jets, where to? I imagine to one of their many corporate condos/houses — probably somewhere nice like overlooking Central Park, New York City or Aspen. Those jets are expensive, and don’t forget housing for your pilot, one-bedroom condos in Aspen are expensive.
Tom Mooney
Aspen