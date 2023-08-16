Editor:
From JAMA (Journal of American Medical Association):
Leftover prescription opiates are a leading source of misuse. More than half of individuals reporting non-prescribed use initially obtained the opioids through friends or relatives. In a large study in Oregon the odds of an opioid-related overdose increased by 60% when another household member had an opioid prescription filled in the prior six months.
This study highlights the importance of safe storage and disposal of unused opioid pills. This means keeping opiate pills in a locked container and not stored with regular medicines in usual storage places. Unused opiates should be disposed of through a medicine take-back program or by flushing the medication down the toilet.
Robert Hutton
Aspen