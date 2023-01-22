Editor:
I have know Dr. Dave Jensen for well over 35 years. He is without question one of the best chiropractors I have ever used. He always fit me in, even when he was busy, and he cut me a break when I was tight on cash.
He is a high-quality individual. From what I have heard and after reading the article, the accusations against him are thin at best! His practice has now been totally destroyed and his family thrown into upheaval — for what? The legal response to what he was accused of is more than extreme. He should never have been treated like this.
Tony O’Rourke
Glenwood Springs