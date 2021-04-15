Editor:
Let’s keep the U.S. a democracy. I have long been concerned that it took 60 Senators to pass a law, and now I am more concerned than ever. I’m talking about the filibuster, which was created to undermine our opportunity to have our elected officials speak our will.
Every issue you may care about will likely be held hostage by the filibuster. If we reform Senate rules we have a real chance at assisting Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper send legislation to President Biden to secure voting rights and campaign finance reform, take action on climate change, create gun safety changes, and many other things our government has literally been stuck on for years.
We sent our Senators to Washington to do their job, we must help them end the filibuster. Write them now to let them know your demands.
Judy Hill Lovins
Snowmass Village