Editor:
We need volunteers to help staff the LIFT-UP Aspen food pantry. The Aspen pantry is located across from Clark’s Market at 465 N. Mill Street. We are open on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Come by on any Tuesday at 1 p.m. to get the lowdown on volunteering. If you decide to join us for a weekly or monthly shift, you will have fun interacting with your fellow citizens in a friendly atmosphere. And you will be an active participant in making our community a great place to live and work.
Consider joining us!
Amy Throm
Snowmass Village