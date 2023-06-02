Editor:
I am confused by Paul Andersen's letter to the Aspen-Snowmass Board of Realtors. Realtors typically have little if any input into the rent an individual landlord charges. Obviously the landlord who rented to the Murphys is a businessperson. That's how capitalism works.
However, if I had enough money and an appropriate property, I would have offered them the opportunity to move into my house, pay what they can afford so they can stay in the community. So I am writing this letter to hopefully melt someone's heart and have them offer up an affordable place to rent. Anybody?
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen