Editor:
We’re hopeful that the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners will show solidarity with the community and donate their salaries to county assistance programs until the red-level restrictions are lifted. We understand the importance of keeping people safe and believe forgoing your salary shows the community how much you understand the gravity of your decisions. Please join your community in making a sacrifice for the greater good.
Thank you for your service to our community.
John Jacobs
Aspen