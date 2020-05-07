Editor:
Restaurants have been under enormous economic stress in having to close or only offer takeout during the important month of March. Now they are being told that when they do open again, many will have to operate at half capacity during the important summer months. Although this is perhaps understandable, we have flattened the curve. Is this overcautious? Since arguments could be made for both sides, let’s come up with a better plan that could be a win-win for all. Let’s close some streets and offer free, outdoor seating to our restaurants. This could increase their volume and likelihood for success. They have been serving our community for years and employ many. They have earned this as long-term members of our community. If we could close parts of Hopkins, Hyman and Hunter during farmer’s market days, let’s do it for our restaurants. We do not want them to fail.
Doug Brown
Aspen