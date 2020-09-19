Editor:
This letter is in reply to Paul Menter’s Aspen Daily News opinion piece on Sept. 16 (“Is this the age of American cowardice?”). Yes, it is, and it has been on the part of the Republicans since Donald Trump was elected. They have refused to stand up to his dangerous decisions and policies. Caging children at the border, downplaying and politicizing the coronavirus, stoking racism and repealing as many as possible of Obama’s directives to change the U.S. for the worse. They say that we have drunk the Kool-Aid, but, in my opinion, they have. They have no backbone. They are only looking out for themselves instead of the country. They’ll do whatever it takes to be reelected and stay in power. Please vote them out. Let’s change the U.S. for the better. Let’s end the chaos and move forward to a brighter future.
Melissa Waters
Carbondale