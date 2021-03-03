Editor:
Our airport in Glenwood Springs is worth a lot more than a $6 million savings on a $56 million South Bridge Project. The bridge and airport are both vital and necessary. Gary Vick’s column in Monday's Glenwood Post couldn't say it better, and is a “must read” to understand the short-sighted reasoning of councilors: Steve Davis “a pretty easy decision” and Tony Hershey voting for the least expensive option (the shortening of the runway was not even one of the 30-plus options).
Council members are looking at killing the airport for condos. The airport has so much potential and already injects $17 million into the economy of GWS. The airport has been voted on in the past and always approved overwhelmingly by the public. Let’s have a quality airport that we all can be proud of and look to the future.
“The bitterness of poor quality remains long after low pricing is forgotten!” - Leon M. Cautillo. Cheaper does not always equal better.
Kendall Christianson
Glenwood Springs