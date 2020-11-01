Editor:
I kind of like the mask. What choice do I have? I can choose to find some kind of positive spin, or just complain about it. I’m exhausted by Trump complaining. I’m exhausted by COVID complaining. It’s exhausting. It’s negative. It can also be defeating. The rules and knowledge we’re given simply are not productive in terms of each one of us being a part of the solution. There are two problems in the world.
1.The population is to dense. 2. The population is too dense.
I feel as though providing people with a choice, based on respect, could be a step in the right direction. For example, the banner over Main Street could read “please be respectful to yourself. Please be respectful to your family. Please be respectful to this community. We can do this. It’s going to take all of us. You know what to do.” Something along those lines. No one needs to be told how. We all know. We also know that when such a simple and honorable request is ignored, how disrespectful that is. I wouldn’t want to be that guy. I think it’s about giving people the opportunity to be great. I believe people want to be good. Support that. Not threats or fines. Should someone act selfishly, lead by example. We’ve got a long way to go. Let’s just be respectful and patient.
John Francis
Aspen