Editor:
Rep. Perry Will has shown outstanding leadership representing House District 57. As a public health practitioner, working at the state and national level in cancer prevention and control, it is important to me that legislators represent their districts, while considering impact on statewide policy. Will has supported initiatives to help increase colorectal cancer screening, reduce barriers to care and to increase access to the insured as well as the medically underserved. Will has pledged his continued support in the cancer prevention work and the need is even greater based on the impact of COVID-19 and delays in screening and care. In addition, Will’s commitment to mental and behavioral health is exemplary.
As a native Coloradan from a rural community, it is important to me that we have representation for policies that saves lives, preserve livelihoods and also help maintain health care costs for all Coloradans. Will has represented your district well with an ability to reach across party lines — we need Will in the Colorado legislature. Reelect Rep. Perry Will.
Andrea (Andi) Dwyer
Denver