Editor:
Aspen is a sacred, magical space that welcomes all with open arms — all transformed by its grace, its beauty. That spark of magic happens every day for people who live and work in town, play in her parks, ski on her mountain.
It’s arduous to get to Aspen for journeyers from afar. Arriving in Aspen is special. Pathway (Sando): The sando is a pathway leading from outside the shrine compound to the front of a structure for worshipers. The sando functions as more than a path for circulation; it is also a religious composition, preparing the minds of people for sacred worship.
A sando is usually lined with an avenue of trees or otherwise marked in order to be distinguished from regular pathways. Frequently the sando crosses a pond or stream with a sacred bridge called a shinkyo. This crossing symbolizes the purification of mind. In some cases, the shrine pathway is marked with stone stairways and lined with stone lanterns. Aspen has a special means to enter her sacred space, our own sando and shinkyo to prepare for arrival. As discussions arise to consider other means to arrive in Aspen, let’s consider what is at stake. The Upper Valley Mobility Study conducted five years ago found, “The Community Forum Task Force recognizes that we cannot build our way out of traffic congestion by simply adding more highway or transit capacity. A more sustainable and effective long-term solution must be found.” Aspen is a leader in the world. Let’s lead.
Karen West
Aspen