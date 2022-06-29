Editor:
The world has a long history of stifling the press. Making the First Amendment mean something in this country took far more than a century of legal battles that went all the way to the Supreme Court.
Now in this valley, we’re in the midst of a battle over freedom of speech. It seems that Vladislav Doronin, who recently bought the Gorsuch lot, got his feelings hurt and filed a lawsuit against the Aspen Times for being called an oligarch because he claims it’s defamatory. Heavens to Betsy! I get called worse things before 8 a.m. by some of my best friends. I’m not successful enough to be called an oligarch yet, but it’s definitely become one of my life’s ambitions since this silly dust-up.
What’s not silly is that some talented, dedicated journalists at the Aspen Times lost their jobs or quit because of the pall cast over the free press in this valley when this thin-skinned developer (who is definitely not an oligarch) threw his money around with big threats. The thing about having the freedom to write and say what you want is that it takes constant vigilance to maintain it. Justice Louis Brandeis put it well in writing about the founders, “They believed liberty to be the secret of happiness and courage to be the secret of liberty.”
Let’s have the courage here in the Roaring Fork Valley to speak our minds without fear and not be cowed by the threats of those with vast wealth.
Mark Harvey
Basalt