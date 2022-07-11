Editor:
One of Florida’s biggest teacher unions is short 9,000 teachers. Let me repeat that. Florida’s largest teacher union is short 9,000 teachers!
We have put so much on teachers’ shoulders over the past two years, and they have gotten absolutely nothing in return, except for being berated by “caring parents,” taught how to handle active shooters and given growing classrooms without any help. This is even seen in the Aspen School District, which is maddening.
I don’t know what must happen for people to start caring about what is happening with our school district, but I plead with you that something must be done. We have every resource imaginable to do things the right way, but somehow still fall behind. The last thing we want is to be comparable to Florida on any level and to play catch up with something as crucial as education. We need to take care of our teachers, coaches and administrators. Education should be at the forefront of this valley, but it seems to be falling in recent years, with 24 teachers leaving this year and no telling how many coaches.
I have coached for nine years, and my pay has not been increased once. I am not complaining, but I can totally understand why people move on. You are at the school and traveling so much that you end up losing quite a bit of money during the season. Unfortunately, it is just not feasible. I am not comparing coaching to teaching but instead trying to understand from my short personal experience.
Perrin Williams
Aspen