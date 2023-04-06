Editor:
In a time of great divisiveness in our country, I was deeply saddened to see that the Be Better Book Club chose Saira Rao and Regina Jackson’s “White Women” to launch their club.
“Whiteness — all whiteness — is killing us. Make a banner about Ending Whiteness. March Against Whiteness. Rally Against Whiteness. Raise your megaphone Against Whiteness. Take to the streets Against Whiteness.” Those are the words (and capitalization) of Saira Rao.
My hope is that just reading those hateful words would fill any good person with shock and horror. If not, try substituting any other ethnic, racial or religious signifier for “Whiteness” and read it out loud.
I don’t know those involved in the book club, but my hope is that they were unaware of this and that their intention is not to spread this kind of hatred and divisiveness in our community. In any case, I would ask them to be more thoughtful in the works and authors they are promoting.
Jon Kelly
Aspen