Editor:
Re: Midland Avenue Streetscape Project in Basalt.
The water-line replacement work running down Midland Avenue in Basalt has moved into the town’s business district. There is loud heavy equipment and parking is impacted. While this is underway, our local businesses are going to be affected.
These businesses are there for us every day and now it’s time for us to be there for them. With an expectation that out-of-town visitors may not travel to Basalt with all the construction, it’s time for all valley residents and especially Basalt residents to step up and support them.
Everyone, commit to it. Walk downtown at least a couple days a week for the rest of the summer and into the fall. The new parking on Midland Spur should open within two weeks. In the meantime, let’s get some exercise and walk! Have breakfast, lunch or dinner. Enjoy a cocktail. Grab some new shoes and clothes. Patronize our art galleries and fly shops. We not only can do this, but we must do this.
Let’s make a Basalt dining reservation the hottest ticket in the valley. Keep inventory off of retailers’ shelves.
Pat McMahon
Basalt