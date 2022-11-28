Editor:
It’s great watching businesses try and validate bringing employees back to the office because ever since “remote working” began, productivity has skyrocketed. People enjoy the luxury of being able to live anywhere and work at home, where they can spend time with their families.
It’s great watching because the only reason these companies want their employees back is because they have 15-year leases on massive buildings or the bosses just want the employees to remember who’s the boss by being able to yell at their employees in person. Also, they are losing their butts on an empty building and it’s great to watch. If this was solely happening to millennials or Gen Z, then you’d hear people say, “Well, that’s just bad business practice! Who signs a lease for that long.”
Anyway, I think people should be able to work from wherever the hell they want as long as they are getting the work done. Then we turn those buildings into much-needed housing! I don’t feel sorry for your company losing millions, but we all know you’ll ask for more bailouts and it will be approved ... but when a kid gets destroyed by student loans, it’s “bad money management.”
Perrin Williams
Aspen