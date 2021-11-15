Editor:
Sometimes we are forced to make difficult decisions that we know will make people unhappy, but they are made for the greater good, which is the case with Pandora’s. Our climate is in jeopardy, our community is overrun, and our environment is struggling. There are so many reasons that this project should not be approved at this time. Unfortunately, we are mired down with a controversial and oversized project at 1A, and until we are able to solve that situation to ask for more is absolutely outrageous. On top of that, SkiCo has both labor and housing shortages with no end in sight for either, but they still want more.
There are so many ways to utilize Pandora’s without changing the zoning and moving the county road. By their own math, they surmised that around 100 people a day were using Pandora’s and they proposed an acceptable number would be around 600/700 daily skiers. Unfortunately the new proposed lift will carry 2,400 passengers per hour which does not equate because that’s the same amount of traffic as Ajax Express and that area cannot support this.
Please put the brakes on this for now. People complained of overcrowding on the upper mountain last year, which was due to the gondola not loading fully and the fact that SkiCo has not dealt with 1A which could have alleviated that situation greatly.
Sometimes doing the right thing is not the easiest decision but it is obvious this expansion is not the right answer, not now.
Mike Kashinski
Aspen