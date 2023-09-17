Editor:
I think that Ziska Child’s letter (“Respect the mountain, respect each other,” Sept. 14, Aspen Daily News) misses Roger Marolt’s point in his recent commentary (“Same water, different boats,” Sept. 13, Aspen Daily News).
He was not ego tripping on a multigenerational status or suggesting new voices in town should go unheard due to a lack of “chops” granting a right to an opinion. He was merely and factually delineating the difference between being a full-time working person here and being something else.
Like many others that both live and work here full time, Roger sometimes feels put upon by assertions of our guests and part-time residents that he owes them for creating or abetting his lifestyle. In fact, he has worked very hard to make and share this place as a paradise for mind, body and spirit.
That he and many of us see those values being trampled upon is what he rails against. Perfectly true there is a symbiotic relationship between the local and the guest. When the guest starts thinking the local is more of a parasite, this, I think, was what Roger was working against in his column.
What this comes down to is as you suggested, Ziska. Respect for each other should be paramount. For a visitor, second-home owner or a local to suggest the other owes them for their life here is ego getting out of control. Let’s all hold off on that, and work together to play better in this crazy but great sandbox.
Peter Grannis
Glenwood Springs